3 'America's Got Talent' Acts to Watch This Season (VIDEOS)

After weeks of watching good, bad and weird performances, the America's Got Talent’s judges begin to whittle down their initial picks tonight.

"Whatever the act is, they have to be able to engage the widest audience possible," says Howie Mandel, who will be helping trim the fat alongside Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Mel B. We take solace in knowing that these three showstoppers each earned coveted Golden Buzzers, ensuring their spots on the live shows beginning August 14.

Courtney Hadwin

The 13-year-old vocalist’s June 12 audition — a soulful version of Otis Redding’s "Hard to Handle" — immediately went viral, and for good reason. "Courtney checked every box: surprise, talent, excitement," Mandel says. "I think she is going to be this year’s winner."

Zurcaroh

"I feel like the motto this season is 'go big or go home,'" Klum says. Well, it doesn’t get much bigger than a 48-member dance troupe. On May 29, the Austrian aerialists performed a gravity-defying act that left host Tyra Banks gasping for air: "I’m, like, freaking out right now," she gushed.

Michael Ketterer

Now that’s talent: The father of six foster children managed to warm the heart of notoriously tough judge Cowell! After Ketterer’s emotional cover of the Bee Gees’ "To Love Somebody" June 5, Cowell admitted, "Something about your voice…is special."

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC