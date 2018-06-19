WATCH: Howie Mandel Reveals His Hidden Talent & the Superpower He'd Love to Have

Jessica Napoli
Exclusive

Everyone has a special talent on NBC's competition series America's Got Talent, But what is judge Howie Mandel's?

The TV personality revealed in a rapid-fire interview with TV Insider that his strangest talent is performing "shadow puppets in the light." And he joked that the show he's currently binge-watching is just admiring photos of himself on social media.

"I'll sit for hours and just scroll through me — more me!" he quipped.

Check out the hilarious interview below:

