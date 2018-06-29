'The Americans,' 'Sharp Objects' and More Coming to Amazon in July 2018
Beat the heat with some TV binging, as Amazon is adding some solid new titles for streaming this July.
Subscribers will be glad to know that there are original shows, network favorites, and many films being added to Amazon Prime Video's library. HBO, Starz, and Showtime subscribers can also enjoy new episodes of Sharp Objects, Power, and I'm Dying Up Here this month.
Also, don't miss out on the final season of The Americans, which will be added July 29. All of these titles and more can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. For the full lineup, check out the list below.
Available for streaming on Amazon Prime in July 2018:
July 1
TV Series
21 Jump Street, Seasons 1-2
Burn Notice, Seasons 1-7
Damages, Seasons 1-5
NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12
The Closer, Seasons 1-7 (Amazon Exclusive)
Movies
20,000 Days on Earth
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
All is Lost
American Psycho
American Psycho 2
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
And God Created Woman
Angel Heart
Angela's Ashes
Assassination
Avenging Force
Barfly
Blazing Saddles
Blue Chips
Body Count
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Cadillac Man
Christmas Trade
Cronicas
Dead Man Walking
Double Jeopardy
Dr. T. and the Women
Finding Bliss
Gran Torino
Highlander II: The Quickening
Incident at Loch Ness
Invaders from Mars
Jeepers Creepers
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Ladybugs
Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf
Letters to Juliet
Maximum Overdrive
Mixed Signals
Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear
Ms. 45
Mulholland Drive
Murphy's Law
Next
Number One with a Bullet
Our Nixon
P.O.W. the Escape
Patriot Games
Pee-Wee's Big Adventure
Pretty in Pink
Rabbit Hole
Sahara
Sex Drive
Six Shooter
Snake Eyes
State of Grace
Street Smart
Stripes
Switchback
The Act of Killing
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Brothers Bloom
The Eternal
The Foot Fist Way
The Fourth War
The Graduate
The Haunting of Molly Hartley
The Invisible War
The Longest Yard
The Mechanic
The Monster Squad
The Twilight Saga (Amazon Exclusive)
Trade
V for Vendetta
Waste Land
Witness
Woody Allen - A Documentary Parts 1 & 2
Wooly Boys
Yelling to the Sky
Zodiac
July 8
Movies
Snowden
July 13
TV Series
Comicstaan, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Prime Original Series)
Movies
A Fly in the Champagne
Between Two Harbors
Innersection: Black
Innersection: Blue
Modern Collective
Ocean Driven
Surfing Presents: Du Ciel
Winter Out West
July 14
Movies
The Forgiven
July 16
Movies
Cook Off!
Wanderland
July 20
Movies
Max Steel
July 24
TV Series
Tumble Leaf, Season 4a (Prime Original Series)
Movies
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
July 27
TV Series
Eat.Race.Win, Season 1 (Prime Original Series)
Movies
The Glass Castle
July 28
Movies
Friends with Kids
July 29
TV Series
The Americans, Season 6
Available to Rent on Prime Video:
July 3
Movies
7 Days in Entebbe
Beirut
Blockers (The Pact)
July 6
Movies
You Were Never Really Here
July 10
Movies
A Quiet Place
Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:
July 1
TV Series
Power, Season 5 (STARZ)
July 2
TV Series
Jakers!, Seasons 1-2 (PBS Kids)
The Tunnel: Vengeance, Season 3 Premiere (PBS Masterpiece)
July 6
Live Sports
AVP San Francisco Open at the Embarcadero, 7/6-7/8, (AVP)
July 7
Movies
Jumaji: Welcome to the Jungle (STARZ)
Justice League (HBO)
Live Sports
*UFC 226 (PPV) - Miocic vs. Cormier, (UFC)
July 8
TV Series
I'm Dying Up Here, Season 2 Finale (Showtime)
Sharp Objects, Season 1 (HBO)
July 11
TV Series
TKO: Total Knock Out, Season 1 Premiere (CBS)
July 14
Movies
Battle of the Sexes
July 20
TV Series
Outcast, Season 2 Premiere (Cinemax)
July 21
Movies
The Snowman
July 27
TV Series
Wild Kratts, Season 14 Premiere (PBS Kids)
Live Sports
AVP Hermosa Beach Open at Hermosa Beach Pier, 7/27-7/29 (AVP)
July 28
Movies
Victoria & Abdul (HBO)
July 30
TV Series
Endeavor, Season 5 Finale (PBS Masterpiece)
*UFC 226 is under the Prime Video | Pay-Per-ViewAlertMe