'The Americans,' 'Sharp Objects' and More Coming to Amazon in July 2018

Beat the heat with some TV binging, as Amazon is adding some solid new titles for streaming this July.

Subscribers will be glad to know that there are original shows, network favorites, and many films being added to Amazon Prime Video's library. HBO, Starz, and Showtime subscribers can also enjoy new episodes of Sharp Objects, Power, and I'm Dying Up Here this month.

Also, don't miss out on the final season of The Americans, which will be added July 29. All of these titles and more can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. For the full lineup, check out the list below.

Available for streaming on Amazon Prime in July 2018:

July 1

TV Series

21 Jump Street, Seasons 1-2

Burn Notice, Seasons 1-7

Damages, Seasons 1-5

NYPD Blue, Seasons 1-12

The Closer, Seasons 1-7 (Amazon Exclusive)

Movies

20,000 Days on Earth

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

All is Lost

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

And God Created Woman

Angel Heart

Angela's Ashes

Assassination

Avenging Force

Barfly

Blazing Saddles

Blue Chips

Body Count

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Cadillac Man

Christmas Trade

Cronicas

Dead Man Walking

Double Jeopardy

Dr. T. and the Women

Finding Bliss

Gran Torino

Highlander II: The Quickening

Incident at Loch Ness

Invaders from Mars

Jeepers Creepers

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Ladybugs

Late Phases: Night of the Lone Wolf

Letters to Juliet

Maximum Overdrive

Mixed Signals

Monkey Shines: An Experiment in Fear

Ms. 45

Mulholland Drive

Murphy's Law

Next

Number One with a Bullet

Our Nixon

P.O.W. the Escape

Patriot Games

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure

Pretty in Pink

Rabbit Hole

Sahara

Sex Drive

Six Shooter

Snake Eyes

State of Grace

Street Smart

Stripes

Switchback

The Act of Killing

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Brothers Bloom

The Eternal

The Foot Fist Way

The Fourth War

The Graduate

The Haunting of Molly Hartley

The Invisible War

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Monster Squad

The Twilight Saga (Amazon Exclusive)

Trade

V for Vendetta

Waste Land

Witness

Woody Allen - A Documentary Parts 1 & 2

Wooly Boys

Yelling to the Sky

Zodiac

July 8

Movies

Snowden

July 13

TV Series

Comicstaan, Season 1, Episodes 1-4 (Prime Original Series)

Movies

A Fly in the Champagne

Between Two Harbors

Innersection: Black

Innersection: Blue

Modern Collective

Ocean Driven

Surfing Presents: Du Ciel

Winter Out West

July 14

Movies

The Forgiven

July 16

Movies

Cook Off!

Wanderland

July 20

Movies

Max Steel

July 24

TV Series

Tumble Leaf, Season 4a (Prime Original Series)

Movies

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

July 27

TV Series

Eat.Race.Win, Season 1 (Prime Original Series)

Movies

The Glass Castle

July 28

Movies

Friends with Kids

July 29

TV Series

The Americans, Season 6

Available to Rent on Prime Video:

July 3

Movies

7 Days in Entebbe

Beirut

Blockers (The Pact)

July 6

Movies

You Were Never Really Here

July 10

Movies

A Quiet Place

Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels:

July 1

TV Series

Power, Season 5 (STARZ)

July 2

TV Series

Jakers!, Seasons 1-2 (PBS Kids)

The Tunnel: Vengeance, Season 3 Premiere (PBS Masterpiece)

July 6

Live Sports

AVP San Francisco Open at the Embarcadero, 7/6-7/8, (AVP)

July 7

Movies

Jumaji: Welcome to the Jungle (STARZ)

Justice League (HBO)

Live Sports

*UFC 226 (PPV) - Miocic vs. Cormier, (UFC)

July 8

TV Series

I'm Dying Up Here, Season 2 Finale (Showtime)

Sharp Objects, Season 1 (HBO)

July 11

TV Series

TKO: Total Knock Out, Season 1 Premiere (CBS)

July 14

Movies

Battle of the Sexes

July 20

TV Series

Outcast, Season 2 Premiere (Cinemax)

July 21

Movies

The Snowman

July 27

TV Series

Wild Kratts, Season 14 Premiere (PBS Kids)

Live Sports

AVP Hermosa Beach Open at Hermosa Beach Pier, 7/27-7/29 (AVP)

July 28

Movies

Victoria & Abdul (HBO)

July 30

TV Series

Endeavor, Season 5 Finale (PBS Masterpiece)

*UFC 226 is under the Prime Video | Pay-Per-View