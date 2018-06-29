Amazon's 'Homecoming': Sneak Peek at Julia Roberts's First Major TV Role (PHOTOS)

After much buzz about Julia Roberts' first regular TV series role, Amazon's Homecoming is almost here — and the network just released the first sneak peek!

In this psychological thriller from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, as well as Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg — the creators of the podcast on which the show is based — the Oscar winner will take on the character of Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the Homecoming Transitional Support Center, helping soldiers transition back into civilian life.

In the below photo, Roberts' Heidi is seen with Stephan James' (Shots Fired) character Walter Cruz, one of those soldiers looking to begin his new life.

Also in the upcoming series is Bobby Cannavale as Colin Belfast, the facility's overseer and Heidi's boss, who has "questionable motives." When the story shifts four years ahead in time, Heidi is living with her mother (Sissy Spacek) and is working as a waitress in the small-town.

Then, a Department of Defense auditor played by Shea Whigham (Boardwalk Empire, Vice Principals) comes to the small town asking questions about her reason for leaving Homecoming, and Heidi begins to question herself, as well.

If this doesn't have you excited already, then the rest of the cast might: Shameless's Jeremy Allen White, Alex Kapovsky (Girls), and Dermot Mulroney (New Girl) — My Best Friend's Wedding reunion alert! — are also set to star.

The series is expected to make a fall 2018 debut on the streaming service.

Homecoming, Coming Fall 2018, Amazon Prime Video