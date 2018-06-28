Why We Need More Hetty in 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 10

Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles rode an emotional rollercoaster in Season 9 when boss Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) was kidnapped, only to be saved by her team later in the season.

After her extended time in Vietnam, Hetty's presence in the series is what fans are craving. Thankfully, she was rescued in the March episode "Goodbye, Vietnam," which means that she isn't likely to go anywhere anytime soon — at least not somewhere where she'll be endangered.

Rather, Hetty's presence is more likely now than ever in the series' upcoming 10th season, since four of its main stars were left with a major cliffhanger in the Season 9 finale. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Sam (LL Cool J), Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) all had a run in with a missile when it struck their vehicle, leaving their fates up to chance.

With those uncertainties, it would only make sense that the series would include more Hetty moments, at least at the beginning of the season. Hetty and Hunt herself aren't only loved by fans, but by the cast as well.

Prior to Hetty's rescue episode in March, Eric Christian Olsen spoke to TV Line about the special mission, and why it meant so much to the cast.

"There’s always this romanticized version of what we want to do 'after work,' but her work is so deeply embedded and ingrained in who she is that this is her," he said about Hunt's character.

"She’s going to do this — hopefully forever. And I say that not only as a character but as an actor on the show. Everything is better with Linda Hunt, and everything is better with Hetty Lange."

It may have been months since Christian uttered this statement, but it's definitely enough to keep fans' hopes alive that Season 10 will in fact include more Hetty Lange. And let's face it — the show just wouldn't be the same without more Hetty.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Season 10, Sundays this fall (premiere date TBD), 9/8c, CBS