Grace Park Returns in Her First Regular TV Role Since Quitting 'Hawaii Five-0'

Fans of Hawaii Five-0 were understandably distraught when they learned Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim would leave the show — they were original cast members, after all.

Park left the show for reasons pertaining to pay parity, and her return to the small screen is a welcome one. The actress will make her return in the upcoming ABC dramedy A Million Little Things.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Park will replace Anne Son in the role of Katherine, who is married to David Giuntoli's (Grimm) character Eddie. Katherine is described as the family breadwinner.

The show, which along with Park also features Ron Livingston, Romany Malco, James Roday, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Christina Ochoa, Stephanie Szostak and Lizzy Greene, focuses on a group of friends who are going through individual struggles. When one of them dies tragically it gives them a spark to live life to the fullest.

Slated to air Wednesdays at 10/9c this fall, the show has yet to receive a premiere date from ABC, and with Park's casting schedules it may be delayed from their original timeline. Either way, it's exciting news for fans of Park, who can now look forward to seeing her once again on the small screen.

A Million Little Things, Coming Fall 2018, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC