Bella Thorne & 'Famous in Love' Cast Shocked by Potential Cancellation — Could the Show Be Saved?

It appears that Bella Thorne's Freeform show Famous in Love is in danger of being canceled.

After previous reports made on Twitter saying that the show was canceled, Entertainment Weekly revealed that the show may still have a chance. "No decision has been made at this time," the network told EW.

The series, created by Pretty Little Liars showrunner Marlene King, follows Thorne's character Paige as she's thrust from obscurity into the spotlight after landing a dream movie role.

Bella Thorne Says She's Nothing Like Her 'Famous In Love' Character Thorne plays Paige Townsen in the new Freeform series 'Famous in Love' from 'Pretty Little Liars' executive producer I. Marlene King.

Early reports made by The Hollywood Reporter had sources saying, "Freeform initially wanted to do a third season of the expensive series from producers Warner Horizon Scripted Television but asked streaming partner Hulu — which has SVOD rights to the drama — for a larger contribution. "

In the meantime, the cast reacted to the initial buzz that the show was given the boot by Freeform. Bella Thorne's reaction via Twitter implied that she had little idea that something like this would happen:

If this is how I find out our show is canceled..I’m going to be so upset. Very hurtful freeform. I woulda liked a phone call maybe. https://t.co/B6Q5BX8hkt — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) June 26, 2018

Whereas showrunner Marlene King addressed another rumor, in which people chalked up the cancellation to onset feuds between herself and Thorne:

Despite what may be out there I am not in a feud w @bellathorne. We have, and have always had, a friendly and professional relationship. — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 27, 2018

King even chimed in on the show's state, saying, "FACT: The ENTIRE @FamousInLoveTV cast and crew are crossing our fingers and toes as we light candles for a S3 pickup. #Raige On!"

FACT: The ENTIRE @FamousInLoveTV cast and crew are crossing our fingers and toes as we light candles for a S3 pickup. #Raige On! ❤️ — I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 27, 2018

Other cast members Carter Jenkins and Niki Koss also chimed in as they cross their fingers and hope for the best:

#FamousInLove fans: weird/ confusing day. Despite reports, I have NOT heard officially from the powers that be of a cancellation- so I’m holding onto hope for S3, even if it’s a slim chance. I love playing Rainer and I’d miss him. — Carter Jenkins (@CarterJenkins) June 27, 2018

While fans wait for official word, the series sounds like it has a better chance of being saved than some, but it's likely up to the fans and network — "Save Our Show" campaigns have clearly had an impact on show cancellations this season.

Famous in Love, Streaming now, Hulu