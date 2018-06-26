Ex-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Launching a Talk Show — Will You Watch? (POLL)

Former White House employee Sean Spicer is trying out a new role: talk show host.

Spicer received a lot of attention during his time as press secretary, so much so that Saturday Night Live had Melissa McCarthy spoof him — to great acclaim. But now, he's looking for a new headline with his upcoming show, tentatively-titled Sean Spicer's Common Ground.

Emmys 2017: Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance During Stephen Colbert's Monologue The former White House Press Secretary was just one unexpected moment in the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards opening minutes.

This news, reported by the The New York Times, comes from a pitch sheet and was later confirmed by Spicer himself. Included in the pitch letter was a detailed description of what the show will entail.

According to the letter, Spicer will interview "some of the most interesting and thoughtful public figures for a drink and some light conversation at a local pub or cafe."

"The relaxed atmosphere is an ideal setting for Sean to get to know his guests as they discuss everything from the media to marriage," it continued. "They might even tangle over the merits of making your bed or the value of a great point guard."

"In this current environment, I think it’s important to have a platform where we can have civil, respectful, and informative discussions on the issues of the day," Spicer tells NY Times about the show. The Wendy Williams Show and Family Feud syndicate Debmar-Mercury will co-produce the show, which has yet to find a network.

Production is reportedly set to take place in July, but no word yet on an air date until a network is attached.

If it does happen, will you watch? Let us know in the poll and comments below.