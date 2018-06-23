'Preacher' Premiere, 'Westworld' Finale, Radio Disney and BET Awards, 'Endeavour' on 'Masterpiece'

A selective critical checklist of notable weekend TV:

Preacher (Sunday, 10/9c, AMC): It’s a Southern Gothic homecoming for Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper) in the third season of this outrageously bizarre and ultraviolent supernatural thriller. Seeking to save the mortally wounded Tulip (Ruth Negga), whose soul is stuck in a theatrical Purgatory, Jesse exercises his last and most desperate option: returning home to his own personal hell of Angelville, the Louisiana plantation where he was raised. Presiding over the decaying manse, then and now, is his ghoulish Gran’ma, Marie L’Angell, played to the bravura hilt by Betty Buckley. Granny’s got a way with spells, but magic always comes with a price.

Westworld (Sunday, 9/8c, HBO): So many questions in advance of the dazzlingly opaque sci-fi series’ supersized second-season finale, beginning not so much with what’s going on but when. Will Dolores/Wyatt (Rachel Evan Wood) finally make it to the Valley Beyond? (Or is it the Forge, or the Door?) And will she or we be able to make sense of it? All HBO offers in its log-line teaser: “You live only as long as the last person who remembers you.” (I heard a similar sentiment expressed earlier this week when I attended the Broadway revival of Carousel.)

And the Winner Is: What would TV be without awards shows? We’ll likely never know. First up: the 2018 Radio Disney Awards (Saturday, 8/7c, Disney Channel), with highlights from Friday’s ceremony at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre. Janet Jackson receives the first “Impact” Award for her pioneering career, and performers include honorees Kelly Clarkson (“Icon” Award) and Carrie Underwood (“Hero” Award), teaming on “The Champion” with Ludacris; and Meghan Trainor.

Jamie Foxx hosts Sunday’s BET Awards 2018 (8/7c, BET) from L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre, with performances by Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, Migos, H.E.R. and Ella Mai. Leading the nominations: DJ Khaled with six and Kendrick Lamar with five.

Endeavour (Sunday, 9/8c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): A fifth season of the popular Inspector Morse prequel opens with Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) having passed his Sergeant’s exams and now charged with mentoring young Constable George Fancy (Lewis Peek). Teamed with veteran Fred Thursday (Roger Allem), Morse hunts for a serial killer while an auction for a Faberge Egg leads to a burglary attempt.

Inside Weekend TV: Showtime’s documentary Love Means Zero (Saturday, 9/8c) profiles legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, now 86, as he reflects on protégés including Jim Courier, Monica Seles and, most infamously, Andre Agassi, whose falling out with his coach made headline news… Anderson Cooper moderates CNN’s Finding Hope: Battling America’s Suicide Crisis (Sunday, 7/6c), a town-hall discussion of the roots of suicide with guidance for those struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts… Smithsonian Channel relives The Pacific War in Color (Sunday, 8/7c), an eight-part series featuring rare color footage with first-hand accounts of World War II combat — opening with the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941… The battle for Succession (Sunday, 10:30/9:30c, HBO) within the Roy family goes public when Logan (Brian Cox) insists on attending an annual Waystar gala fundraiser, potentially upstaging son Kendall (Jeremy Strong), whom everyone advises — wisely — to keep jokes out of his speech. No one’s laughing when the party’s over.