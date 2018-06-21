Chloe Dykstra Speaks Out After Chris Hardwick Texts Revealed

Chloe Dykstra released an essay last week on Medium detailing an allegedly emotionally, mentally, and sexually abusive three-year relationship she was in with ex-boyfriend Chris Hardwick, even though she never publicly names him in the article.

After the news broke, Hardwick's name was removed from the website he founded, Nerdist, and AMC pulled his talk show, Talking With Chris Hardwick. In addition, KABOO Del Mar Festival cancelled an upcoming appearance, and 2018 San Diego Comic Con will not have Hardwick host panels he was scheduled for.

Over the weekend, he denied the allegations. He wrote, "I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three-year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way and at no time did I sexually assault her."

"I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur," he added.

Dykstra is now speaking out again on Twitter. She wrote, "The outpouring of support and love I've received over the past few days has been incredible and unexpected."

Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/giXmp2wb9V — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) June 20, 2018

"The people who have come forward with both stories validating mine, and stories of their own personal experience, have helped me immensely with my own healing process. After years of therapy and rebuilding your support has done so much for me than all of it combined," she continued.

Meanwhile, TMZ obtained a long text message allegedly from Hardwick which he sent to Dykstra detailing the problems in the their relationship and how she reportedly cheated on him with another man.

It appears she texted him back, trying to reconcile and then sent text messages seven months later in an attempt to reconcile.

Neither party has addressed the reveal of the alleged messages.