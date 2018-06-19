'The Bold Type' Women Talk Politics, Relationships & More in Season 2 (VIDEO)

The Bold Type isn't shying away from controversial headline-making news in Season 2 and the show's stars, Meghann Fahy (Sutton), Aisha Dee (Kat), and Katie Stevens (Jane) wouldn't have it any other way.

The Freeform series is tackling issues like immigration, identity and race, and workplace sexual harassment, and we're only a few episodes in!

"Everybody's going through their own journeys and I think that the writers want [the show] to have a happy balance between us talking about political things but it being relevant to what these girls are going through," Stevens explained to TV Insider.

"I feel like our show practices what they preach, which is empowering women," added Fahy.

Check out the interview below:

