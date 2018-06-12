'The Bold Type' Guys Reveal Why They're Proud of Season 2 (VIDEO)

The Bold Type returns for Season 2 tonight and, much to fans' delight, the show has already been renewed for a Season 3! Expect the new episodes to be just as relatable, clever, and dare we say as bold as last years.

Series stars Matt Ward (Alex Crawford), Sam Page (Richard Hunter), and Stephen Conrad Moore (Oliver Grayson) stopped by the TV Insider offices to chat about new characters you'll see this season, if Richard and Sutton are meant to be together, and what makes them proud to be on The Bold Type.

Moore reveals if he could make up a headline to describe the season it would be "bigger, better, and blacker... not just because you have two series regulars who are of color but also, yeah, we do get to talk a little more about race."

Check out the interview below:

The Bold Type, Tuesdays, 8/9c, Freeform