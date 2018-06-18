Is 'Punisher' Star Jon Bernthal Returning to 'The Walking Dead' for Season 9?

Has Shane Walsh risen from the dead?

Rumors are rampant that The Punisher's Jon Bernthal may be returning to The Walking Dead for Season 9. And with good reason... he was spotted near the Senoia, Georgia set with series stars Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) and Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon).

In Season 1 of the post-apocalyptic zombie series, Bernthal played Shane Walsh, Rick's best friend and former partner at the King County Sheriff's Department. He then turned into the villain of Season 2 before Rick ultimately stabbed Shane and killed him, followed by Carl putting down his reanimated walker form.

This fan ran into the actors while they were getting coffee in town.

As viewers know, the upcoming season is Lincoln's last, so Bernthal could be hanging around to film a special flashback sequence or just spending time with his close friends celebrating the end of an era.

Time will tell!

The Walking Dead, Season 9, Fall 2018, AMC