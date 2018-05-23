'Bachelor' Couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reveal Wedding Date

The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and fiancé Lauren Burnham have set their wedding date.

Mark your calendars for January 12, 2019 because that's when they'll be saying "I do" at Haiku Mill in Maui, Hawaii.

"It's not your typical beach wedding. It's so pretty," Arie told The View co-hosts. "And it's a private wedding, so not on TV" with "probably 100 guests."

We’re getting married in Maui JanuLarie 12th! 👰 🤵🏻 pic.twitter.com/zVxvkUxQlR — Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) May 23, 2018

"If we were able to get married tomorrow, we would," added Lauren. "We're just really happy with each other and we vibe well together. We're best friends, so we're just ready for that next step."

The announcement comes at a curious time considering new Bachelorette star (and Arie's Season 22 winner and former fiancée) Becca Kufrin is about to premiere her season on Monday, May 28.

"Honestly, I don't think we really had much control over that," Lauren said about the timing.

"It just happens to be the timing of things," added Arie.

Watch the announcement below:

