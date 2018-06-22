How to Watch 'Blue Bloods' and Other CBS Shows Anytime You Want
This summer, Blue Bloods addicts don’t have to wait for repeats to air in their familiar Friday-night slot on CBS.
If you’re aching to rewatch a favorite episode — like the engagement of partners Jamie and Eddie (Will Estes and Vanessa Ray) — CBS All Access is streaming all 177 episodes of the drama. In fact, the outlet offers 10,000-plus episodes of shows from the CBS library, as well as All Access originals like The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery.
What’s new? The drama Strange Angel, which launched June 14, continues with new episodes each Thursday.
In this truth-based tale, Jack Reynor (Transformers: Age of Extinction) plays a 1930s L.A. janitor who dreams of building rockets to the moon but gets pulled into the sex-fueled occult religion created by the infamous Aleister Crowley.
Later this year, look for $1, a mystery set in a Rust Belt town where a dollar bill changing hands connects a group of people in a multiple murder, and Tell Me a Story, a psychological thriller based on classic fairy tales with such stars as Paul Wesley, James Wolk and Kim Cattrall. Also in the works: Jordan Peele’s reboot of The Twilight Zone.
This article also appeared in the June 25 - July 8 issue of TV Guide Magazine.