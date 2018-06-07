TV News Roundup: 'Shameless' Season 9 Premiere, 'Queer Eye' Trailer & More

All Your Must-Know Thursday TV News:

The Gallaghers take a cue from the Kardashians

Showtime's fan-favorite series Shameless is returning this fall, and the cast is taking a cue from Kylie Jenner. In the video above, stars Emmy Rossum and Shanola Hampton, who play Fiona and "V" on the show, narrate an emotional tribute to Season 9, similar to Jenner's birth announcement for daughter Stormi. At the end of the montage a title card addressed "to our fans" reveals that Season 9 will premiere Sunday, September 9, at 9/8c on Showtime.

Queer Eye sets its sights on Season 2

It's a whole new set of stories to delve into with your favorite quintet of men! Season 2 of Netflix's Queer Eye premieres June 15 on the streaming service, and this all-new trailer is giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect. From church renovations, and making over men and women, to surprising proposals, Season 2 has it all.

Jim Carrey isn't Kidding around

In this first teaser released for Jim Carrey's new Showtime series Kidding, viewers see the usually comedic actor take on a more serious role as he portrays a Mr. Rogers-type character, Mr. Pickles. In the series that also stars Judy Greer, Catherine Keener, and Frank Langella, Carrey's character grapples with his grip on reality as life behind the camera begins to shatter. The new dramedy premieres Sunday, Sepetember 9, at 10/9c, on Showtime.

Berlanti staying with Warner Bros.

The writer and producer behind shows like Supergirl, The Flash, Riverdale and more has just signed a brand-new deal with Warner Bros. Greg Berlanti will continue to work with the studio through 2024, with a deal rumored to be worth over $300 million. According to Deadline, Berlanti's current deal with Warner Bros. doesn't expire until 2020, but as one of the most successful showrunners in the game right now, the studio made its move to secure the talent through the next six years.