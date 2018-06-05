WATCH: A New '100 Code' Proves There's 'Nothing Scarier Than a Clown After Dark'
Exclusive WGN America
NYPD cop Tommy Conley (Lost's Dominic Monaghan) and Stockholm PD cop Mikael Eklund (Michael Nyqvist) are the hunt for a serial killer and, for them, everyone is a suspect.
In this exclusive clip from 100 Code's upcoming episode, the partners are tailing someone suspicious.
"What the hell is that?" asks Conley as they watch the man, in a bizarre mask, approach a woman on a park bench. Then, something unexpected happens.
Watch the clip below:
100 Code, Tuesdays, 10/9c, WGN AmericaAlertMe