TV News Roundup: 'Insecure' Season 3 Trailer, 'Bad Boys' Spinoff Not Dead, & More

ALL YOUR MUST-KNOW MONDAY TV NEWS:

Mirror B*tch Is Back

Introducing the official tease for #InsecureHBO Season 3.

Mark your calendars for August 12 on @HBO. pic.twitter.com/lo70CKECcS — INSECUREHBO (@insecurehbo) June 3, 2018

Issa Rae and crew are returning for Season 3 of Insecure to make you less a little less awkward about your rough relationship status. The HBO series just released its first teaser trailer for the new season, which features Issa rapping to her tougher alter-ego in the mirror.

Insecure, Season 3 Premiere, August 12, HBO

Frasier Heads To Fox

Dr. Crane is heading back to TV. Kelsey Grammer is joining Fox's new legal drama Proven Innocent. He's replacing Brian D’Arcy James as Gore Bellows, who's a "hard-as-nails and tough-on-crime state's attorney."

The series also stars Rachelle Lefevre and will premiere with the midseason schedule.

Chef Curry

NY Times best-selling cookbook author Ayesha Curry is slated to host and executive produce a new food competition series on ABC called Family Food Fight, which is based off an Australian show.

"The eight-episode competition series will feature eight families from across the country sharing a common kitchen and a common goal: to claim the title of America’s No. 1 Food Family," a press release revealed.

"Family teams will pull out their best culinary moves in the kitchen, serving up authentic family dishes and drama. Tapping into each family’s uniquely diverse cultural heritage, along with their countless culinary influences, Family Food Fight will take homestyle cooking to a new level."

The winning family will also take home the $100,000 grand prize.

'American Gods' Casts Three

The hit Starz series American Gods, has cast three new characters for its upcoming second season — Dean Winters (Divorce) is onboard as Mr. Town; Devery Jacobs (The Order) is slated to play Sam Black Crow; and Kahyun Kim (Shameless) will play New Media, who is a successor to Gillian Anderson's Media goddess character from Season 1.

Season 2 will be eight episodes and return in 2019.

The 'Bad Boys' Spinoff Isn't Dead

A spinoff series based on Gabrielle Union's character from the 2003 Bad Boys II movie was originally in the works at NBC but they ultimately decided to pass.

Union and co-star Jessica Alba decided to stick with the project, called L.A.'s Finest, and it has gotten a 13-episode series pickup by Canadian broadcaster Bell Media and production studio Sony Pictures Television.