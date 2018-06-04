'The Fosters' Starts to Sign Off, a Housewife on 'Y&R,' Julianna Margulies Returns to TV in 'Dietland'

The Young and the Restless (CBS, Check Local Listings): Like a hot property listing, real estate agent Farrah Dubose won't be around for long. Today and Wednesday, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills diva Erika Girardi reprises her guest role and helps a Genoa City resident find a bachelor pad!

The Fosters (Freeform, 8/7c): After five seasons, the award-winning family drama will start to say goodbye, kicking off its three-night, three-hour finale event. Expect plenty of notable guest stars in these final hours, as the show makes way for its spinoff, Good Trouble, which will shift focus to Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Callie's (Maia Mitchell) grown-up lives in Los Angeles.

Dietland (AMC, 9/8c): The dark comedy — based on Sarai Walker's 2015 best-selling novel of the same name — premieres tonight with two back-to-back episodes. Starring Julianna Margulies (ER, The Good Wife) and Joy Nash (The Mindy Project, Twin Peaks), the series follows the life of a ghost-writer for the editor of one of New York's hottest fashion magazines, who is struggling with self-image issues.

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS, 12:35 am/11:35c): To mark the release of his self-titled third album, "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" singer Shawn Mendes kicks off his weeklong residency on James Corden's chat show. He'll perform a song every night, as well as participate in some comedy bits with his friend Corden. And yes, that may mean Carpool Karaoke, too!