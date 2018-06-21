'Marvel's Luke Cage': 3 Characters to Look Out For in Season 2

Being a superhero in the age of Instagram ain’t easy.

Season 2 of Marvel's Luke Cage finds Harlem do-gooder Luke Cage (Mike Colter) coming to terms with his famous status, which could make him a target. “His anger will be tested,” says executive producer Cheo Hodari Coker.

Here are a few of the people getting under his (impenetrable) skin.

Shades

The sunglasses-sporting thug (Theo Rossi) who toils for powerful politician Mariah Dillard has his own agenda this season. He contemplates going clean, “but will his criminal past keep him tethered?” teases Coker.

Mariah Dillard

The shady NYC councilwoman (Alfre Woodard) “struggles with being both an upstanding Dillard and a criminal,” says Coker. Since her murder count is growing, we’re going to go out on a limb and say her dark side reigns.

Bushmaster

“Prideful and mysterious” Bushmaster (Mustafa Shakir) “is coming for the Harlem kingdom he thinks is his,” says Coker. From the looks of it, Cage has a hard time stopping him!

Marvel’s Luke Cage, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, June 22, Netflix