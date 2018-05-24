See Ryan Phillippe in Stylish Season 3 Promo Art for USA's 'Shooter' (PHOTOS)

With less than a month until USA's Shooter returns for a new season, the network has shared some exciting promotional key art exclusively with TV Insider.

Premiering Thursday, June 21, the show's third season picks up where Season 2 left off as Bob Lee Swagger (Ryan Phillippe) remains a hostage to Solotov (Josh Stewart). What will happen to the show's hero? Judging by the episode's logline, a lot.

As Bob Lee deals with his predicament, Julie (Shantel VanSanten) and Isaac (Omar Epps) fight to save the veteran and get him home safe. Meanwhile, a whole new mission begins when surprising information about Bob Lee's father surfaces.

This and more are just a few things that can be expected when Shooter returns to USA. Check out the new key art at top, and below.

Shooter, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, June 21, 10/9c, USA Network