Capitals vs. Golden Knights in 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final on NBC Sports

For Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin, it took 13 seasons of near misses to reach the Stanley Cup Final. For the Vegas Golden Knights, it took only one year of NHL existence.

The Western Conference champion Golden Knights, in their inaugural season, will host the Eastern Conference champion Washington Capitals in Game 1 of the the 2018 Stanley Cup Final Monday, May 28, on NBC.

Cavs vs. Celtics, Warriors vs. Rockets in NBA Conference Finals Starting Sunday The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Boston Celtics in the East, while the Golden State Warriors battle the Houston Rockets in the West.

NBC and NBCSN split coverage of the best-of-seven-game series. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will also live stream all Stanley Cup Final games.

2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final TV Schedule on NBC Sports

Washington Capitals vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Monday, May 28: Washington at Vegas, NBC, 8/7c

Game 2: Wednesday, May 30: Washington at Vegas, NBCSN, 8/7c

Game 3: Saturday, June 2: Vegas at Washington, NBCSN, 8/7c

Game 4: Monday, June 4: Vegas at Washington, NBC, 8/7c

Game 5*: Thursday, June 7: Washington at Vegas, NBC, 8/7c

Game 6*: Sunday, June 10: Vegas at Washington, NBC, 8/7c

Game 7*: Wednesday, June 13: Washington at Vegas, NBC, 8/7c

*if necessary