Cavs vs. Celtics, Warriors vs. Rockets in NBA Conference Finals Starting Sunday

If the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James will reach his eighth straight NBA Finals

Quick finishes to the NBA Conference Semifinals series means the Conference Finals get an earlier-than-expected start.

In a rematch of the 2017 East Finals, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers go up against Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and the Boston Celtics.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors will take on James Harden, Chris Paul and the Houston Rockets in a Western Conference Finals series that seemed destined from the start of the season.

First Look at Golf Channel & Rickie Fowler's 'Driven: Oklahoma State Cowboys' (VIDEO) Golf Channel and Rickie Fowler team up for a look at the top-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys golf team in a four-part series

The East Finals tip off Sunday, May 13, on ABC. The remaining games of the series will air on ESPN.

TNT's exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals begins Monday, May 14.

NBA Playoffs 2018 Conference Finals on ESPN/ABC and TNT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Game 1: Sunday, May 13: Cleveland at Boston, 3:30/2:30c, ABC

Game 2: Friday, May 19: Cleveland at Boston, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN

Game 3: Sunday, May 21: Boston at Cleveland, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN

Game 4: Tuesday, May 23: Boston at Cleveland, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN

Game 5*: Thursday, May 25: Cleveland at Boston, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN

Game 6*: Saturday, May 27: Boston at Cleveland, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN

Game 7*: Monday, May 29: Cleveland at Boston, 8:30/7:30c, ESPN

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

Game 1: Monday, May 14: Golden State at Houston, 9/8c, TNT

Game 2: Wednesday, May 16: Golden State at Houston, 9/8c, TNT

Game 3: Sunday, May 20: Houston at Golden State, 9/8c, TNT

Game 4: Tuesday, May 22: Houston at Golden State, 9/8c, TNT

Game 5*: Thursday, May 24: Golden State at Houston, 9/8c, TNT

Game 6*: Saturday, May 26: Houston at Golden State, 9/8c, TNT

Game 7*: Monday, May 28: Golden State at Houston, 9/8c, TNT

*If necessary