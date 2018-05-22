Why Maddie Poppe & Caleb Lee Hutchinson Kept Their 'American Idol' Romance Secret

On Monday night, American Idol not only crowned a new winner in Maddie Poppe, but she and runner-up Caleb Lee Hutchinson also announced they're a couple in real life, and the moment made judge Katy Perry's chair spin — literally.

The adorable new couple, who have stolen America's hearts, revealed to ET that their relationship started during Hollywood Week back in January.

"It was the first day of Hollywood Week and we haven’t really spent any time apart since then," Caleb revealed. "It was one of those things where I didn’t want it to affect anything, and I didn’t want to exploit my feelings for her ‘cause they’re very, very real. Once voting was over, I was like, 'Shoot, I want the world to know.'"

The country crooner admitted he knew "very quickly" his feelings for Maddie were strong.

Maddie told ET she was hoping to wind up in the finale two with Caleb.

"We really wished that this could happen and just that it happened, I’m just so happy, so on top of the world, that I can’t even believe this is my life, so it’s pretty amazing," she said.

And for Caleb, even though he lost the singing competition, he said he won in another department — "I don’t feel any type of bitter loss at all. I’m just so happy for her."

You can catch Maddie and Caleb on tour this summer with the rest of the crew from the Top 7.