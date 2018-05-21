And the Winner of 'American Idol' Is...

After over 200,000 auditions and weeks and weeks of intense production schedules, the American Idol viewers have spoken.

The winner of ABC's Season 16 revival is...

Maddie Poppe!

WIG!! We have your 2018 🎤American Idol🎶!! pic.twitter.com/1iaOnMxs6g — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 22, 2018

Maddie fought her way to top, beating out fellow finalists Gabby Barrett and boyfriend Caleb Lee Hutchinson, in a tough two-part finale that included an original song, which gave audience a taste of what her first album will be like.

The night also featured performances by:

Gary Clark Jr. + Dennis Lorenzo + Cade Foehner – "Bright Lights" by Gary Clark Jr.

Layla and Dyxie Spring – "Blue" by LeAnn Rimes

Lionel Richie + Top 10 Finalists – "All Night Long" by Lionel Richie

Nick Jonas + Mustard – "Anywhere" by Nick Jonas and Mustard

Nick Jonas + Jurnee – "Jealous" by Nick Jonas

Luke Bryan – "Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset" by Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan + Gabby Barrett – "Most People Are Good" by Luke Bryan

Kermit the Frog + Maddie Poppe – "Rainbow Connection" from The Muppet Movie

Darius Rucker + Caleb Lee Hutchinson – "Wagon Wheel" by Darius Rucker

Bebe Rexha + Top 3 Finalists – "Meant to Be" by Bebe Rexha

Katy Perry + Catie Turner – "Part of Me" by Katy Perry

Yolanda Adams with a choir of voices + Michael J. Woodard – "What the World Needs Now"

Caleb + Maddie – "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "What A Wonderful World"

Patti LaBelle + Ada Vox – "Lady Marmalade" by Patti LaBelle

Besides winning the coveted title, Maddie is going on a Hawaiian vacation with Caleb (and parents) and you can catch her and the other Top 7 on tour this summer.

CONGRATS MADDIE!

American Idol will be returning for Season 17 in the fall on ABC.