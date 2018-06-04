'Humans' Third Season Gives Fans a Reality Check

Should the rebellious robotic “hosts” of Westworld need a reality check about what might await them outside the park, the gripping sociopolitical sci-fi allegory of Humans would be a good start.

Now in its third season, the series depicts an all-too-credible world where lifelike animatronic “Synths” were created as a servant class. After a code allows these beings to develop consciousness, feelings and the desire for independence, a violent backlash ensues.

As the human government convenes a commission to debate Synth civil rights amid a climate of hate and fear, we’re left wondering whose is the more evolved species. And when peaceful Synth leader Max (Ivanno Jeremiah) detects rising anger within his flock, it’s only natural to wonder who will triumph in this first-rate Frankenstein fable.

Can’t we all just get along? Nice thought. Too bad it doesn’t compute.

Humans, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, June 5, 10/9c, AMC