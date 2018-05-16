'Humans' Season 3 Sneak Peek: See How the New Synths Are Made (VIDEO)

The conscious Synths are back!

AMC’s sci-fi thriller Humans, which told the story of woke androids — before Westworld — returns for a third season on June 5. This time, we find ourselves in a new reality where the awakened Synths are hated, feared and oppressed by the human population.

Meanwhile, the humans have created a new of species of submissive servant androids. As one Synth family struggles to survive, human beings Joe and Laura and their kids struggle to stay— well, human.

Luckily, you don't have to wait until next month to get a peek at Season 3. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the season via a featurette showing the creation of the new Synths — something never seen on the show before!

Check it out in the full clip below:

Humans, Season 3 Premiere, June 5, 10/9c, AMC