My TV Obsessions: 'Fear the Walking Dead's Kim Dickens on Her Guilty Pleasure Show

MY FAVORITE SHOW RIGHT NOW:

Barry on HBO starring Bill Hader. It’s a solid, good show from top to bottom. The premise is hilarious and the writing and performances are phenomenal.

THE FUNNIEST PERSON ON TV:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Her talent is otherworldly. On Veep, she’s taken a reprehensible character and gets us to love and root for her.

THE SHOW THAT ALWAYS MAKES ME LAUGH:

Veep, of course.

THE SHOW I MISS MOST:

Parks and Recreation. It always made me belly laugh. And Mad Men. It was genius.

MY GUILTY-PLEASURE SHOW:

The entire Law & Order franchise. Do I even need to explain?

WHAT I EAT WHILE WATCHING:

GoodPop popsicles.

THE SHOW I’D LIKE TO GUEST STAR ON:

Modern Family because the predicaments the characters get themselves into are always outlandish and inventive.

MY DREAM COSTAR:

I’m working with him now on Fear the Walking Dead – Colman Domingo.

Fear the Walking Dead, Season Finale, June 10, 9/8c, AMC