TV News Roundup: 'The Perfectionists' Trailer, Sneak Peek at Final 'Nashville' Episodes, and a 'This Is Us' Twist

All your must-know Tuesday TV News:

More Mysterious Deaths

The Pretty Little Liars spinoff series, The Perfectionists, just dropped its teaser trailer, and the new show (coming to Freeform in 2019) looks haunting. Everyone in Beacon Heights has just as many secrets and tells just as many lies as the people in Rosewood.

The Final Episodes

In the trailer for the final episodes of Nashville, the cast weighs on the season's most dramatic moments and complicated storylines. The last episodes begin Thursday, June 7, at 9/8c on CMT.

A New Role

New Girl funnyman Max Greenfield has landed the leading male role on CBS' new comedy The Neighborhood (fka Welcome to the Neighborhood).

He's replacing Josh Lawson and will star opposite Cedric the Entertainer in the series written by Jim Reynolds and directed by James Burrows. Greenfield plays Dave Johnson, a friendly Midwestern man who moves his family across the country to Los Angeles.

What Could Have Been!



Splitting Up Together costar Oliver Hudson revealed on the LadyGang podcast that he read for the role of Jack Pearson on This Is Us and his audition went so well he was called back for a chemistry read with Mandy Moore.

But, he decided not to pursue the role!

"I had a 10-day fishing trip planned. It’s my life. Fishing is a big part of my life and it was this 10-day fishing trip," he explained.

"And my agent says, 'We have to test, and they really like you, and this, this, and that.' And I said, 'Oh, I’m supposed to go on a fishing trip'… And he’s like, 'Okay, yeah, so? I mean, this is a big thing,'" he revealed. "And I said, 'You know what? I’m going to do my fishing trip.'"

We all know the role went to Milo Ventimiglia, and This Is Us has become one of the hottest shows on television.