'Drop the Mic': Darren Criss Faces Off With Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo (VIDEO)

In this Sunday's Drop the Mic, it's American Crime Story vs. Stranger Things!

One of the rap battles going down in the May 13 episode of the TBS series will be between The Assassination of Gianni Versace star Darren Criss and Gaten Matarazzo aka Dustin on Stranger Things. And judging by a sneak peek at the face off, it's going to be a good one!

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the battle, which shows the two actors trading spars, largely over over their age difference. Like, did you know Matarazzo was 9 years old when Criss was one of People's Sexiest Men Alive in 2011?

Check out the full clip below:

Tune in Sunday to see more of that — plus, the other battle which sees The Walking Dead stars Chandler Riggs and Chad L. Coleman go head to head!

Drop the Mic, Sunday, May 13, 10:30/9:30c, TBS