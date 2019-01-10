'Drop the Mic' Returns With the Stars of 'Shadowhunters,' 'Lost' & More (VIDEO)

Celebrity rap battle series Drop the Mic, hosted by Method Man and Hailey Bieber, returns for its third season with all new battles, epic insults, and new celebrity feuds brewing.

The competition show features celebrities from entertainment, music, sports and pop culture going against facing off in jaw-dropping rap battles. At the end of each head-to-head match, the studio audience votes to help determine the winner, but the final decision is up to Method Man.

The series is a viral sensation with over a half-billion social media views to date and with the upcoming lineup, there's no doubt it's on course to exceed that number. This season look out for the following battles:

Lonzo Ball vs. T-Pain, Mark Cuban vs. Rusev and Lana, Taran Killam vs. Rob Riggle, Boy George vs. Laverne Cox, Kevin Smith vs. Jason Mewes, The Muppets Matchup (which includes Miss Piggy and Beaker battling against Kermit the Frog and Pepé the King Prawn), Jack Osbourne vs. Kelly Osbourne, a Lost Reunion Battle with Daniel Dae Kim, Josh Holloway and Harold Perrineau, a Glee Reunion Battle featuring Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr. and Becca Tobin against Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz and Heather Morris, Kat Graham vs. Shameik Moore, Danielle Brooks vs. Jussie Smollett, Jason Mitchell vs. Adina Porter, Mike Colter vs. NE-YO, Mel B vs. La La Anthony, Christina Milian vs. Ashlee Simpson, Jason Biggs vs. Eddie Kaye Thomas, David Faustino vs. Joey Lawrence, Nikki Glaser vs. Brad Williams, The New Day vs. SWV and Clay Aiken vs. Ian Ziering.

Drop the Mic, Season 3 Premiere, Wednesday, January 23, 10/9c, TNT (encore on TBS)

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg is back with the new episodes of Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild.

The classic game show has been re-imagined in Snoop's very own casino which features an oversized slot machine, giant dice and playing cards.

Expect to see cameos by Ice Cube, Hannibal Buress, Antonio Brown, Julian Edelman, Michael Strahan, Wiz Khalifa, Paris Jackson, Busy Philipps, G-Eazy, Cheech & Chong, Biz Markie, Bill Nye and Xzibit.

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild, New Episodes, Wednesday, January 23, 10:30/9:30c, TNT (encore on TBS)