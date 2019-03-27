'American Pie' Alums Reunite & Duke It Out in 'Drop the Mic' Finale Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Drop the Mic is gearing up for an epic battle in its Season 3 finale as former American Pie co-stars enter the ring.

Jason Biggs (Orange Is the New Black) and Eddie Kaye Thomas (Scorpion) go head-to-head, freestyling about each other in an exclusive clip for TV Insider. And the two — who played Jim Levenstein and Paul Finch respectively in the late '90s/early '00s movie franchise — really get personal in the nearly two-minute segment.

Each of the men take digs at each other's work and physical attributes, but will things go too far when Eddie brings up Jason's mom in a reference to his own American Pie character?

"Stifler's mom's not the only MILF that caught my eye. Hey Jason, Angela Biggs says hi," Eddie caps off his rap.

The ensuing reaction is pretty priceless. Catch it for yourself in the clip below and don't miss out on the rest of the episode, which also pits Glee's Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr. and Becca Tobin against former co-stars Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz and Heather Morris.

Drop the Mic, Season 3 Finale, Wednesday, March 27, 10/9c, TNT