Want to Win an Exclusive 'Rick & Morty' Pickle Rick?

Wubbalubbadubdub!

Now that Ricky & Morty's creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland have announced that they are back at work on 70 new episodes of the Adult Swim sensation, it's time to celebrate!

In honor of the great news—and the May 15th release of Rick & Morty: Season 3 on Blu-ray/DVD—we have scored an exclusive "Pickle Rick" collectible Kit and DVD set to giveaway to a sharp-eyed fan in the Philadelphia area (that includes the suburban surroundings, hint, hint).

All you need to do to emerge victorious in the digital scavenger hunt is follow TV Insider on Twitter, correctly identify the location of the Kit seen below and be the first to DM us the answer to @TVInsider. The winner will be notified by Monday, May 14th and shipped the goodie shortly after May 15th.

And if you miss this one, don't worry. We'll be posting another chance to grab your Pickle next Tuesday, too!