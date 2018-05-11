Official Rules for “Rick & Morty Digital Scavenger Hunt"

The TV Insider / “Rick & Morty” Contest is sponsored by TV Insider (the “Sponsor”), located at 50 Rockefeller Plaza, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10020. The Contest begins at 3:15:01 PM Eastern Time (“ET”) on May 11, 2018 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on May 14, 2018 (the “Contest Period”).

Please read these rules before entering. You agree that by submitting an entry, you will be bound by these Official Rules and you acknowledge that you satisfy all contest eligibility requirements.

PRIZES

There are two (2) prizes to be given away (each a “Prize”). The Prizes are:

(2) Rick & Morty Season 3 DVD (Approximate Retail Value “ARV”: $22.99)

(2) Pickle Rick Plush (ARV: $45.00)

Total ARV of all Prizes: $135.98

Eligible entrants will be selected by random drawing, to take place on or about May 14, 2018, from among all eligible entries received. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Each selected entrant will be contacted via Twitter Direct Message (DM). If a selected entrant: (a) cannot be contacted by e-mail within 24 hours of the applicable draw date; (b) fails to provide a sufficient mailing address to receive a Prize; (c) declines the Prize; or (d) otherwise fails to comply with the Official Rules, then the selected entrant will be disqualified and an alternate entrant will be selected from among the remaining eligible entries. The process described above will continue until all of the Prizes in the Contest have been awarded or there are no more eligible entries, whichever comes first. Prizes will be awarded in order of value, with the greatest ARV awarded to the first eligible name drawn.

Each winner may be responsible for paying all costs and expenses related to the prize that are not specifically mentioned, including, but not limited to, taxes, and any other expenses that might reasonably be incurred by the winner in receiving or using the prize. Sponsor will arrange for Prize winners to receive their Prizes.

The Prizes are not exchangeable, transferable or convertible to cash or credit and must be accepted as awarded. In the event a Prize winner cannot take delivery of the Prize, Sponsor reserves the right, but does not have the obligation, to approve the transfer of the Prize by the selected entrant to an individual of his/her choosing and who otherwise meets the eligibility requirements as set out below. Prizes which are returned, deemed undeliverable, or otherwise not claimed within thirty (30) days of first attempt, and not requested to be transferred, will be forfeited.

No greater than the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules will be awarded.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT ENHANCE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. To enter the Contest, follow these steps: 1) Go to the TVInsider.com page at (https://www.tvinsider.com/688342/rick-morty-pickle-rick-scavenger-hunt/) and identify the location of the prize, 2) go to the TV Insider Twitter Account (www.twitter.com/TVInsider) and direct message the TV Insider account with the location that the photo was taken tab. 3) Click send to transmit the direct message. You will gain one entry by registering and will automatically be entered to win one of the Prizes.

Limit one entry per Twitter user per day during the Contest Period, regardless of entry method. Should duplicate entries be received, all such entries will be ineligible. Entrants found to use multiple accounts to enter will be ineligible. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry (i.e. the person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, on-line service provider or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domains associated with the submitted e-mail address). Should it be discovered that an entrant is using the aid of computer programs to auto-fill entries, that entrant will be disqualified from the Contest and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify all such entrants from future Contest conducted by Sponsor without further notice.

Entries must be received by no later than 11:59:59 PM ET on May 14, 2018. By submitting an entry, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and all decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding on all entrants without right of appeal.

A list of winners will be posted for sixty (60) days after the date of the drawing at (https://www.tvinsider.com/688342/rick-morty-pickle-rick-scavenger-hunt/).

ELIGIBILITY

To be eligible, you must be a resident of the United States and be at least eighteen (18) years of age as of the date of entry, or older, as determined by the laws of your state of residence. It is strictly prohibited for anyone who does not meet the age requirement as of the date of entry to be allowed to participate in the Contest and in no situation shall anyone under the age of eighteen (18) shall be permitted to enter any Contest at any time, under any circumstances. You are not eligible if, at any point during the Contest period you are, you are a relative of (spouse, domestic partner, parent, grandparent, sibling, child, or grandchild), or you live with an employee, representative, paid registrant, or agent of Sponsor, its affiliates or licensees.

Eligibility will be determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Failure to sufficiently verify eligibility requirements will result in an invalid entry.

OTHER RULES

Sponsor may, to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law and in its sole discretion, change these rules or cancel the Contest at any time or modify, terminate, or suspend the Contest.

Neither Sponsor nor any of its affiliates shall bear any responsibility or liability for: (a) entries which are lost, stolen, delayed, destroyed, or illegible, incomplete or otherwise improperly completed; (b) incorrect or inaccurate entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or any combination thereof; (c) the loss, theft or misuse of a Prize; or (d) any property damage, personal injury or misfortune in any way attributable to this Contest or a Prize.

Sponsor has the right to substitute any prize with another prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize is not available.

All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. No correspondence will be entered into except with the selected entrants. The personal information you are providing to enter this Contest will be used to administer this Contest in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy. Additionally, by entering the Contest, you consent to being placed on a mailing list for promotional and other materials from TV Insider.

By entering, each entrant grants Sponsor the right to use his/her name, place of residence, comments, and/or likeness, without further notice or compensation, in any advertising or publicity connected with this Contest.

Please note that we may be running similar Contests at the same time as this Contest. By entering this Contest, you will not be eligible to receive any prize awarded in any other Contest unless you enter each Contest separately.

Sponsor reserves the right to withdraw or amend this Contest in any way in the event of an error, technical problem, computer virus, bug, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failure or any other cause beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor that interferes with the proper conduct of this Contest as contemplated by these Official Rules, or the odds of winning. Any attempt to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

The Contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law and is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations.

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Twitter.