The CW Renews 'The 100' for Season 6

Apparently, The CW is a member of Wonkru, because the network has just announced that The 100, their fabulously gritty, messy, post-apocalyptic sci-fi hit, has been picked up for the 2018-19 season.

Based on Kass Morgan's YA novel, The 100 has had one of the craziest runs so far, with its refusal to keep characters alive (and fandoms happy) and ability to continually expand its universe with each season.

It is currently in its fifth season, but God knows who will be alive by the time Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her peeps put a fork in it for the year.

And for those keeping count, this one joins the net's previous renewals of Arrow, Black Lightning, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Dynasty, The Flash, Jane the Virgin, Riverdale, and Supernatural.

The 100, Tuesdays, 9/8c, The CW