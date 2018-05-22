'Splitting Up Together' EP Emily Kapnek Teases 'Juicy Cliffhangers' in Finale

Divorce is a good thing! At least it has been for controlling Lena (Jenna Fischer) and laid-back Martin (Oliver Hudson), who continued cohabitating post-split for the sake of their family in ABC's Splitting Up Together.

But with their three children off to camp, a spark could reignite. Emily Kapnek, the comedy’s executive producer, teases, “What’s it like to be alone together for the first time without the kids?”

Stick around through the end credits to find out. “There are two juicy cliffhangers,” she promises.

When the kids are away, the exes will play! The season finale of #SplittingUpTogether is TUESDAY! pic.twitter.com/63XRjK9Hh9 — SplittingUpTogether (@SplittingUpABC) May 20, 2018

Splitting Up Together, Season Finale, Tuesday, May 22, 9:30/8:30c, ABC