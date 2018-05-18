What to Watch After The Royal Wedding

After today’s matrimonial marathon, you’re gonna need to burn off all that adrenaline somehow. What’s more soothing than a Hallmark Channel movie?

Royally Ever After is a featherweight yarn about Sara (Fiona Gubelmann), a New Jersey gal who learns her fiancé (Torrance Coombs) is a European prince and his family is mortified at the prospect of his marrying a commoner.

Plus, before you slip into a tiara-studded dreamland, check out the season finale of SNL, hosted by Tina Fey.

Asked whether we can expect a send-up of the monarchy, she would only say, “It’s the same day, so… stay tuned?”

Royally Ever After, Saturday, May 19, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

Saturday Night Live, Saturday, May 19, 11:30/10:30c, NBC