What to Watch After The Royal Wedding
After today’s matrimonial marathon, you’re gonna need to burn off all that adrenaline somehow. What’s more soothing than a Hallmark Channel movie?
Royally Ever After is a featherweight yarn about Sara (Fiona Gubelmann), a New Jersey gal who learns her fiancé (Torrance Coombs) is a European prince and his family is mortified at the prospect of his marrying a commoner.
The Royal Wedding: Hour-by-Hour Breakdown of Events
The celebration will be televised on all major news channels.
Plus, before you slip into a tiara-studded dreamland, check out the season finale of SNL, hosted by Tina Fey.
Asked whether we can expect a send-up of the monarchy, she would only say, “It’s the same day, so… stay tuned?”
When to Watch the Royal Wedding on Your Favorite Channels
CNN, HBO, and ABC will all have specials, just to name a few.
Royally Ever After, Saturday, May 19, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel
Saturday Night Live, Saturday, May 19, 11:30/10:30c, NBCAlertMe