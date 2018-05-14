'Superior Donuts' EP Teases Sparks Between Franco & Sofia in Series Finale

The Chicago neighborhood where Arthur (Judd Hirsch) sells his sweet treats may be gentrifying, but it’s still plenty gritty in the CBS comedy Superior Donuts.

In the May 14 series finale, an armed robbery at the shop inspires some soul-searching. “Nothing concentrates the mind more clearly than a life-or-death situation,” notes executive producer Bob Daily.

Employee Franco (Jermaine Fowler) and food-trucker Sofia (Diane Guerrero) find themselves acting on their long-brewing attraction.

But what about his girlfriend, Tavi (Shamikah Martinez), and their summer-in-Italy plans? “It’s been a pretty tempestuous relationship,” Daily says. Uh-oh.

Superior Donuts, Series Finale, Monday, May 14, 9/8c, CBS