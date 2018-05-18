'NCIS: Los Angeles' Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill Teases a 'Deadly Turn' in Season 9 Finale

Thought last year’s NCIS: Los Angeles season ender, when Sam (LL Cool J) lost his wife, was traumatic?

Well, be prepared: This one begins with a major character getting shot. And when the ensuing investigation reveals the possible location of Executive Assistant Director Mosley’s (Nia Long) kidnapped son, the team faces another issue: Risking the rest of their hides to follow that lead to Mexico.

'NCIS: Los Angeles': Here's Why Mosley Clashes With Callen and the Team Actress Nia Long joins the team as former Secret Service agent, Shay Mosley, ahead of the series 200th episode.

"Callen [Chris O’Donnell] made a pledge to Mosley to find her son. He’s a man of his word — even if it kills him," says showrunner R. Scott Gemmill. "They’re a fractured team heading to Mexico, and it takes a deadly turn early. Finding Mosley’s son and getting him back to his mother are two very different things."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

NCIS: LA, Season finale Sunday, May 20, 8/7c, CBS