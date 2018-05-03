Colin Donnell Dodges Our Questions About Tommy Merlyn's 'Arrow' Return (VIDEO)

By now, Arrow fans know that Colin Donnell is reprising his role as Tommy Merlyn on tonight's episode. What we don't know is how the hell this makes sense!

The character — Oliver's best bud and Laurel's one-time beau — died by rebar in the Season 1 finale. He then popped up briefly (and also fatally) as the evil Earth-X version of Tommy-slash-Prometheus in the big crossover this year.

Obviously, he's not pulling a Colton Haynes and coming back full-time since Donnell is now busy saving lives as Dr. Rhodes on Chicago Med. So what gives? The actor gave a hint with his recent tweet, teasing Tommy's latest visit, leather outfit and all.

Still, this only tells us that Merlyn looks good in Stephen Amell drag. So we sat down with Donnell at the TV Guide Magazine offices in New York to see if he'd spill any more (green) tea and well, he was just as coy.

But hey, getting nothing but teases from a dashing Broadway-trained, animal-adopting charmer is not the worst way to await a new hour of Arrow, right? Especially if it means also helping folks find our more about his Threadless charity campaign to get unused medical supplies to those who need them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

