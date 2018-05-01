'The Goldbergs' Star Sam Lerner on Season 5 & Meeting the Real Geoff Schwartz (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Exclusive TV Insider

Featuring one of TV's favorite families, The Goldbergs always brings the laughs for fans — and that's partially thanks to the extended family.

Sam Lerner, who plays "JTP" member and Erica Goldberg's (Hayley Orrantia) boyfriend Geoff Schwartz easily steals the scene with his goofy-yet-lovable good guy.

TV Insider recently sat down with the actor to talk about Season 5 and beyond. Lerner opened up working with Kevin Smith (The FlashClerks) and Lea Thompson (Back to the FutureSwitched at Birth) and detailed those Dirty Dancing-theme episodes.

The 25-year-old also talked about playing a real person — the series based on creator Adam F. Goldberg's life — and meeting his real-life counterpart, Geoff Schwartz.

See what Lerner had to say in the video below and catch him on The Goldbergs when it returns on May 2.

The Goldbergs, Wednesdays, 8/7c, ABC

