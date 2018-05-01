Becca Is an Independent Woman in New 'Bachelorette' Promo (VIDEO)

Becca Kufrin is back and looking for love in the new teaser trailer for her upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

ABC dropped the promo this morning, and it features Becca throwing a whole lotta shade at ex-fiancé Arie Luyendyk Jr. — who dumped her for runner up Lauren Burnham.

Becca knows what she wants and we’re HERE FOR IT. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/ewbGCEH4lF — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 1, 2018

The 28-year-old rips a heart in two and then dances around in a gold shimmering dress, ready to welcome new suitors.

It ends with her famous line: "Let's do the damn thing!"

The Bachelorette, Season 14 Premiere, Monday, May 28, 8/7c, ABC