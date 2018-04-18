Let's Do the Damn Thing! Becca's 'Bachelorette' Season Gets a Premiere Date

It's just about that time again — The Bachelorette is returning to your TV screens in a little over a month!

And after Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s The Bachelor season left everyone with a bad taste in their mouths, we're in need of a good palate cleanser. Thankfully, Season 14 lead Becca Kufrin is ready to do just that! ABC is giving fans a first look at the brunette beauty in her new role.

The network dropped the first promo photo from Kufrin's season on Wednesday, showing the 28-year-old in a stunning one-shoulder, rose gold gown. The key art also reveals her tagline, "Let's do the damn thing," a call back to her Bachelor limo entrance.

A little gift for #BachelorNation “let’s do the damn thing” with @thebkoof as #TheBachelorette the journey begins Monday May 28th on #ABC pic.twitter.com/NqRGPQxX2x — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) April 18, 2018

Most importantly, ABC has now shared the official premiere date and time for the latest edition of your reality TV addiction. Set those DVRs now!

The Bachelorette, Season 14 Premiere, Monday, May 28, 8/7c, ABC