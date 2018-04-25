'Hollywood Darlings' Cast Talks Season 2 and Potential Reboots (VIDEO)

Watching an episode of Hollywood Darlings is like being the fourth wheel in the Beverley Mitchell, Jodie Sweetin, and Christine Lakin best-friends trio.

The actresses all play exaggerated versions of themselves on the Pop TV sitcom, and their crazy antics, hilarious one-liners, and self-deprecating jokes are what makes the series, now in its second season, a success.

Mitchell, Sweetin, and Lakin all stopped by the TV Insider office to chat about what fans can look forward to in the new season, and if there's any potential for reboots of 7th Heaven or Step by Step in the future.

Hollywood Darlings, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Pop TV