Lamorne Morris Talks Directing J.B. Smoove on 'New Girl' — Plus, a Sneak Peek! (VIDEO)
The countdown to New Girl's series finale continues with a twisted outing that finds quirky Jess (Zooey Deschanel) trying to reunite pal Winston (Lamorne Morris) with his dad (guest star J.B. Smoove).
“I lived that. I haven’t seen my father since I was about 8 years old,” Morris says. “So when [they] had the idea to explore that dynamic, I was excited, especially since it’s the episode I got to direct.”
For his first time calling the shots, Morris jokes that shooting with the unpredictable Smoove — "He improvises nonstop!" — was a breeze compared to handling his castmates of the last seven years: “They were like a bunch of animals. It was a nightmare!”
Check out an exclusive clip from the episode below:
This article also appeared in the Apr. 30 - May 13 issue of TV Guide Magazine.