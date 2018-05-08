Lamorne Morris Talks Directing J.B. Smoove on 'New Girl' — Plus, a Sneak Peek! (VIDEO)

The countdown to New Girl's series finale continues with a twisted outing that finds quirky Jess (Zooey Deschanel) trying to reunite pal Winston (Lamorne Morris) with his dad (guest star J.B. Smoove).

“I lived that. I haven’t seen my father since I was about 8 years old,” Morris says. “So when [they] had the idea to explore that dynamic, I was excited, especially since it’s the episode I got to direct.”

For his first time calling the shots, Morris jokes that shooting with the unpredictable Smoove — "He improvises nonstop!" — was a breeze compared to handling his castmates of the last seven years: “They were like a bunch of animals. It was a nightmare!”

Check out an exclusive clip from the episode below:

New Girl, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox