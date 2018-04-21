Did the New 'Trading Spaces' Designers Feel Pressure Joining the Revival? (VIDEO)

Loving the return of TLC's Trading Spaces? Well, you are not alone. The return of the beloved home repair series on April 7 brought in 2.8 million total viewers and each new Saturday episode is giving people reason to stay home on date night.

Be it the familiar faces — returning carpenters Ty Pennington and Carter Oosterhouse, designers Hildi Santo-Tomas and Vern Yip, host Paige Davis — or new faces like designers Sabrina Soto and John Gidding and carpenter Brett Tutor, viewers are definitely happy the show is back and better than ever!

We had the chance to sit down with the designers and Davis in January when Pennington was on the cover of our 2018 Preview issue. Check out what they had to share about coming back to the show and what fans can expect.

