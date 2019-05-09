'Trading Spaces' Sneak Peek: Mother's Day in Design Hell? (VIDEO)

Mother's Day is around the corner and Trading Spaces is celebrating with a special episode featuring designer Sabrina Soto's family.

The fan favorite will be helping her mother and sister transform a space in their neighbor's home while Ty Pennington will help the neighbors make over a room in Sabrina's mother's home. As you can imagine hilarity will ensue as some familial tension takes root with Sabrina and her assistants.

Luckily, TV Insider has your first look at the action with an exclusive clip from the episode.

Things get off to a rocky start between the trio when Sabrina informs her mother and sister they aren't painting right. Meanwhile back at Sabrina's mother's house, the neighbors are conflicted on a color choice as they hash things out with Ty.

Will they be able to get it together ahead of the unveiling? It's not so certain on Sabrina's side as the tension escalates between her and her family. "I'm not your daughter, I'm the designer," is a statement that eventually comes into play.

Don't miss how things turn out when the episode airs Saturday, May 11 on TLC, and check out the exclusive clip below.

Trading Spaces, Saturdays, 8/7c, TLC