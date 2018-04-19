Is CBS Going to Cancel 'Criminal Minds' & 'Elementary'?

CBS recently announced that they'll be renewing 11 shows for the 2018-2019 schedule, but some fan favorites didn't make the list.

Among the show's renewed are Blue Bloods, Bull, Hawaii Five-0, Madam Secretary, MacGyver, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, Survivor, The Amazing Race, 48 Hours, and 60 Minutes. These 11 shows join the already previously announced renewals for The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon, Mom, NCIS, SEAL Team, and S.W.A.T.

Two big titles glaringly absent from the lengthy list include longtime series Criminal Minds and Sherlock Holmes-inspired Elementary. While they haven't been entirely canceled as of yet, their return depends on the network's decision which will likely have to be made by the time upfront presentations roll around.

The backlash was immediate when the announcement was made, considering that, if canceled, Criminal Minds would have ended on a cliffhanger — [Spoiler Alert] it was revealed in the final moments of the Season 13 finale that Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) was being held hostage by the serial killer cult that the team was investigating.

Meanwhile, Elementary is beginning its sixth season at the end of this month. Elementary's fate will likely balance on the success of its ratings, and fans who are displeased with its lack of renewal will have to tune in to try and save it from a doomed fate.

Elementary stars Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu, and Aiden Quinn among others and premiered six years ago on the fall 2012 slate. Criminal Minds is one of the network's longest-running shows and recently welcomed back fan favorite Shemar Moore for a guest appearance earlier this past season, it premiered in 2005.

Criminal Minds and Elementary aren't the only shows in limbo either. Kevin Can Wait, Life in Pieces, Scorpion, Man with a Plan, Superior Donuts, Living Biblically, and Code Black are all in danger of getting the axe.

Following Criminal Minds' Season 13 finale, the show's executive producer Erica Messer spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the potential cancellation and why she hopes it isn't. "It would almost be a crime to not allow us to finish out our show. That’s how strongly I feel, they wouldn’t let us just go off and into the sunset like that."

Meanwhile it should comfort fans that Criminal Minds hasn't earned an early pickup in years meaning that it's more likely than not that the series will return. As for Elementary, the show isn't as established since it's been airing for less than half the length that Criminal Minds has.

In terms of ratings, Criminal Minds isn't far behind in the viewership range than its David Boreanaz led SEAL Team. The series is garnering just above 5 million viewers while SEAL Team is pulling in just under 7 million.

Until upfronts start in May, the shows' fates hang in the balance.

Elementary, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, April 30, 10/9c, CBS