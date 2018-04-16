'Supergirl': Jeremy Jordan Gets Deep with Winn's Mom Laurie Metcalf

It's been a long hiatus since Supergirl flew off to make room for Legends of Tomorrow, but she's back tonight and amen to that!

Not only because it's high time Kara (Melissa Benoist) returned to tracking down Reign (Odette Annable) and her fellow Worldkillers, but also because the first episode back features a guest appearance by the Oscar-nominated Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird) as Winn's MIA mother. And trust us, if you think the family Metcalf is part of on the Roseanne reboot is wild, wait 'til you get a load of what her Mama Schott has put up with as wife of Winn's superbaddie dad, the Toyman.

Here, Jeremy Jordan gives us some inside scoop on working with the theater vet, Supergirl's parental issues, and what may be coming next for our wisecracking Winn.

You guys come back with such a great episode for you.

Jeremy Jordan: Yeah. Yeah. It's a nice little moment for Winn's story to take the stage, which is always fun to do. This really kind of lets you know a little bit more about what sort of happened [with his family]. We found out in Season 1 that he had this happy life with his mom and dad, and then his dad kind of snapped and everything fell apart. Now we kind of learn what happened afterwards and what kind of led Winn to where he eventually ended up.

When did you guys find out that Laurie was playing your mom?

We knew for a while. She had wanted to be a part of the show for a long time. She was a fan and her daughter was a big fan of the show, so they always watched it together. It was a couple months before we shot it that we got word she was interested and they were trying to get her to play my mom. I was like, 'Yeah, okay, easy!' [Laughs]