'The Walking Dead' Finale Sneak Peek: Is This Goodbye for Rick & Morgan? (VIDEO)

The Season 8 finale of The Walking Dead is mere days away, but fans won't have to wait too long to get their fix — Fear the Walking Dead's fourth season premieres the same night.

We've known for some time that Lennie James would make the leap from the original series to companion show during Sunday's final-to-premiere double feature. But it's the events leading up to James' exit from TWD that has most fans curious.

In an exclusive clip below, we see how shared loss ties Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Morgan together and how those experiences influence their choices. As they gear up for battle, Rick suggests that Morgan stay behind, unsure of how such an event will impact him. Morgan — who was introduced in Season 1 with Rick — points out, "We are worse than we were, me and you. We are."

He goes on to illustrate how he and Rick have been involved in uncharacteristic behavior lately, referencing their bar massacre in Episode 14. "We crossed into it because we've both lost everything," Morgan says. "Everything good."

Making one last appeal, Morgan finally asks, "Why does it matter if we spend whatever's left on keeping people alive?"

Rick hasn't given up hope despite the tragic loss of Carl (Chandler Riggs) but Morgan can't reconcile this, concluding, "We have, and we can't go back, so let's just finish this."

Could this be one of their final moments together? With so much mystery surrounding Morgan's Fear the Walking Dead arrival, it isn't out of the realm of possibility. Unfortunately, fans won't know for sure until Sunday's episode. Until then, view the clip and we'll let you be the judge.

The Walking Dead, Season 8 Finale, Sunday, 9/8c, AMC

Fear the Walking Dead, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, 10/9c, AMC